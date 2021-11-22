New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai is scheduled to hold a meeting with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal here on Monday to deepen trade and economic ties between India and the US.

Accompanied by Deputy United States Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi, Tai will begin her two-day visit to India. This is Tai's first visit to India after she took over office in March this year.

In a statement, the office of the USTR said: "Ambassador Katherine Tai and Ambassador Sarah Bianchi will travel to New Delhi, India to meet with India's Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal to deepen the US-India trade relationship".

Later, Tai and Bianchi will attend a reception hosted by Minister Goyal.

On Tuesday both of them are scheduled to participate in the United States-India Trade Policy Forum (TPF). Both Tai and Bianchi will then attend a working lunch with India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Bianchi will also participate in a digital trade industry roundtable.

The US trade representative and her deputy will fly back to Washington later in the day.

Terming top US trade official's visit to India as a "very important" one, President of the US-India Business Council (USIBC), Nisha Biswal said it is an agenda-setting visit to see how the two countries can align their ambitions and approach to trade. (ANI)

