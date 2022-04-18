Portland [US], April 18 (ANI/Sputnik): One man died and three minors were injured as a result of a shooting incident in the US city of Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said.

"On Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 8:43 p.m. [03:43 GMT Monday], officers from the East Precinct were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Southeast 162nd Avenue. When officers arrived they located a male who was deceased and three juvenile males who had also been shot," the police said in a statement released on Sunday evening.

The three injured individuals were taken to the nearest hospitals, one of them in a life-threatening condition, the statement added.

The police are investigating other details of the shooting. (ANI/Sputnik)

