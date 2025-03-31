Mandalay [Myanmar], March 31 (ANI): India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has begun rescue operations under Operation Brahma at the U hla thein monastery, where around 170 monks are still stuck, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Monday.

The Army team will visit the hospital site on Monday and will setup their Medical Services on Tuesday.

The NDRF are also trying to get the NDRF team deployed at the Sky Villa (where four towers of 11 storeys each have collapsed). The towers have several foreigners. The relief material (arriving tomorrow) will also be given to the Secretary General of state Mahanayak Committee (2nd highest of the Committee in Myanmar) where around 2,000 monks are sitting outside the monastery. The monks are not injured, but they have nowhere to go and have no basic amenities.

Teams will also be deployed to the Mandalay Palace, Maha Muni Pagoda, MIIT, and other such places where substantial damage has occurred. The teams are providing assistance to members of Indian community for their stay and food.

Rescue efforts are underway in Myanmar after a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the country, killing at least 1,700 people and leaving widespread destruction in its wake. The quake, which was felt as far away as Bangkok and Chinese provinces, has left many more injured or trapped under rubble, CNN reported.

At least 1,700 people are dead and around 3,400 injured, according to the country's military government. Nearly 300 others remain missing. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) estimated that the final death toll could surpass 10,000 people based on early modeling, as per CNN.

The earthquake's epicenter was located in Myanmar's central Sagaing region, near the historic city of Mandalay. The region, home to over 1.5 million people, has been severely affected, with multiple buildings, bridges, and temples destroyed or damaged.

In Bangkok, the earthquake's impact was devastating, with at least 18 people killed and dozens more trapped under the rubble of a collapsed high-rise building. The building, which was under construction, came crashing down in a matter of minutes, claiming the lives of 11 people.

The earthquake that struck Myanmar was the most powerful to hit the country in over a century, with a magnitude of 7.7. It was followed by a series of aftershocks, including a 6.7-magnitude tremor, which continued to rattle the region throughout the weekend. (ANI)

