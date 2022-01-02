Islamabad [Pakistan], January 2 (ANI): Pakistan's leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has demanded the resignation of the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan over the recent hikes in fuel prices amid rising inflation, reported local media.

"Governments across the world celebrate festive occasions by bringing down prices, but on the contrary, Imran Niazi has dropped an inflation bomb on the masses," Geo News quoted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shahbaz as saying on Saturday.

Shahbaz hoped that the New Year would rid the masses of inflation, economic disruption, hunger, diseases, and injustice.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also criticised the government and said that Imran Khan had claimed that 2021 would be the year of prosperity, but 2022 has arrived, so where have the claims gone?

Stressing that the country has witnessed higher inflation than a year prior during the PTI's tenure, he said that despite rising inflation, the Imran Khan government continues to blame previous governments and tries to portray them as incompetent.

The criticism came after the Pakistan government hiked fuel prices on Friday and the new rates are applicable from Saturday, the first day of 2022. The PTI government on Friday hiked the prices of petroleum products as an increase of Pakistani Rs 4 per litre was made for petrol, Rs 4 for high-speed diesel (HSD), Rs 3.95 for kerosene and Rs 4.15 for light diesel oil, reported ARY News. (ANI)

