Islamabad [Pakistan], December 8 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) is not willing to back the decision from opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for resignation from national and provincial assemblies, ARY News reported citing sources.

Although PPP has not yet opposed the move of en masse resignation completely, the party is however not in favour of immediate resignations from the assemblies, informed sources within PDM.

"They are stressing to wait for a suitable time for this move," they said as the top leadership of the PDM is set to meet on October 8 for key decisions to further the movement against the incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government.

The meeting, headed by alliance chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would oversee the arrangements for the Lahore rally besides deciding on participation in a public gathering with regard to the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto on December 27.

According to ARY News, the sources informed that the meeting would decide regarding the second phase of the movement against the government besides also mulling over options of a long march and resignations.

"In the first phase, 10 opposition parties in the alliance have supported the move to resign from National Assembly, however, the PPP is in favour to wait for a suitable time for the decision," they said.

This comes ahead of the PDM's public gathering in Lahore on December 13, after holding similar rallies in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta and Multan since October 16. (ANI)

