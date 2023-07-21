Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 21 (ANI/WAM): The Order of Zayed, which President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferred on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his official visit to the UAE, is considered the highest civilian honour bestowed by the UAE upon world leaders and heads of state, reflecting the country’s appreciation for their efforts aimed at strengthening bilateral relations across all domains.

The Order of Zayed, which is granted by the directive of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, is designed in the form of a pendant, in the middle of which is a medal bearing the name of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed.

The medal is made of pure gold and studded with precious stones. It consists of a ring engraved with the flag of the UAE, matched by a ring engraved with the official emblem of the state, and fourteen rings engraved with the most important historical landmarks in the country.

The Order of Zayed bears the name of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, whose legacy of humanitarianism, international cooperation and the pursuit of peace continues to have an impact throughout the world today.

The Order of Zayed has been awarded to a number of fraternal and friendly countries, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Sultanate of Oman; Republic of Egypt; Republic of France; People's Republic of China; Republic of India; State of Eritrea; and Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and others. (ANI/WAM)

