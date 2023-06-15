Washington, Jun 15 (PTI) Asserting that the growing importance of the relationship between India and the US cannot be overstated, a top American Congressman has said that the two sides' shared commitment to democracy and economic freedom serves to build peace and stability in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of the Congress on June 22.

"This is a relationship to be celebrated as we welcome India's Prime Minister to Washington, D.C., next week," Congressman Bill Posey said in his remarks on the House floor on Wednesday.

"Mr. Speaker, last year marked the 75th anniversary of India's independence. The growing importance of the relationship between India and the United States cannot be overstated,” he said.

"Our shared commitment to democracy and economic freedom serves to build peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and challenge an increasingly aggressive China,” Posey said.

He said that robust cultural, educational, and professional programs play a key role in strengthening our partnership in science, technology, education, medicine, cybersecurity, civil nuclear energy, and so much more.

"Americans of Indian descent are an important part of the fabric of American life, including friends like Mike Shaw, who immigrated decades ago with less than USD100 in his pocket. Today, Mike is a very successful entrepreneur who has created a strong business and thousands of jobs,” Posey said.

Last week, Congressman Joe Wilson in his speech on the House floor said that the 4-million-strong Indian-American community has achieved the highest per capita income of all immigrant populations in America, with political success symbolized by Governor, Ambassador, and Republican Presidential candidate Nikki Haley of South Carolina.

