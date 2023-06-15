New York, June 15: Charges were filed against a Penn State professor who had been with the institution for an extended period following an investigation prompted by trail camera footage that showed him engaging in sexual acts with his pet dog in Rothrock State Forest. According to a criminal complaint filed by the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Themis Matsoukas (64) was caught on a trail camera performing sex acts with his dog on April 13 near the restrooms in the forest.

The complaint stated that park rangers were able to identify Matsoukas through his distinctive North Face backpack, which was visible in the trail camera footage. Furthermore, the same backpack was observed in additional trail camera images dating back to 2014, revealing Matsoukas in a state of undress from the waist down, wearing only socks and shoes. Bestiality Horror: US Woman Arrested for Filming Herself Having Sex With Male Dog, Sharing 'Extremely Graphic' Videos of Sexual Acts on Social Media.

On June 9, park rangers executed a search warrant at Matsoukas' residence in State College, the media reports said. Matsoukas was “visibly nervous” and repeatedly told the rangers, “I’m done, I’m dead, you don’t understand, I do it to blow off steam,” the reports added. The professor allegedly tried to record himself performing the lewd acts with an electronic tablet, according to the trail cam footage, Fox 43 reported. Bestiality in US: Mississippi Woman Facing Charges For Posting Sex Videos With German Shephard Says She Forced To Have Unnatural Intercourse With Dog.

The 64-year-old faces multiple charges, including misdemeanour charges of open lewdness, indecent exposure, and sexual intercourse with an animal. Additionally, he is charged with summary offences of cruelty to animals and disorderly conduct. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 19 in Huntingdon County.

Having obtained his PhD from Michigan, Matsoukas, a professor of chemical engineering, has been affiliated with Penn State since 1991. Throughout his tenure, he has authored multiple books, contributed to numerous journal articles, and garnered recognition through at least three teaching awards, including the esteemed Premier Teaching Award bestowed by the Penn State Engineering Alumni Society in 2017.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2023 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).