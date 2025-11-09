Islamabad [Pakistan], November 9 (ANI): Human rights and the condition of women continues to worsen in Pakistan, as Pakistan's Minister for Human Rights, Azam Nazeer Tarar informed the National Assembly on November 7 that over 7,500 women, including 1,553 in the name of honour, were murdered in the country in four years from 2021 to 2024, Dawn reported.

According to Dawn, he presented the data in a written reply to a question asked by Naeema Kishwar Khan of the JUI-F.As per Tarar, the data has been compiled by the National Police Bureau, which shows that 17,771 cases of rape and gang-rape of women were reported during the four-year period. The document reveals that 121 women were subjected to sexual assault during their custody, Dawn reported.

In the same period, 9,799 women were subjected to brutality by men within their own homes, whereas a total of 632 cases of sexual harassment at workplaces were reported.

The figures show that a total of 1,73,367 different cases of violence against women were reported all over the country in four years, as reported by Dawn.

It further noted that the data has shown a gradual increase every year in such cases, as 30,757 cases were reported in 2021, 35,477 in 2022, 46,036 in 2023 and 61,997 cases in 2024.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has reported that approximately 1,000 women are killed annually in honour-based crimes, although the real number is likely higher due to under-reporting.

A significant case of violence against women in Pakistan was the 2016 murder of social media personality Qandeel Baloch, who was strangled by her brother for defying societal norms and living an independent life.

The situation of women in Pakistan remains a critical human rights issue. While there have been advancements in legal reforms and awareness, systemic gender discrimination and violence continue to hold women back. (ANI)

