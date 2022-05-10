Santo Domingo [Ecuador], May 10 (ANI/Sputnik): More than 100 prisoners managed to escape from a jail in the Ecuadorian city of Santo Domingo during clashes between rival gangs, which had killed 43 inmates, media reported on Tuesday.

Some 112 were captured, while 108 managed to escape, Ecuadorian newspaper El Universo reported. An operation to detect the runaways is underway, it added.

The riot broke out in the early hours of Monday over a clash between rival gangs. Some prisoners attempted to escape the facility, with 40 people having been detained near the prison's outside perimeter.

This prison riot is not the first in Ecuador this year. In early April, clashes in the prison of the Ecuadorian city of Turi in the province of Azuay led to the death of 20 people.

In November 2021, 68 people were killed and 25 others were injured during a riot in an Ecuadorian jail in the city of Guayaquil, the same facility where more than 100 died in riots in late September. (ANI/Sputnik)

