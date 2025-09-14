Berlin [Germany], September 14 (ANI): Over 12,000 people staged a massive protest in Berlin against the ongoing Israeli assaults on Gaza and the German government's continued arms shipments to Israel, Tolo News reported.

The demonstration, held in front of the historic Brandenburg Gate, saw protesters demanding an immediate halt to German weapons deliveries to Israel.

One protester stated, "Germany must demonstrate that genocide must stop. It must clearly and completely halt all military supplies. Politicians need to take a stand and ensure that the conflict comes to an end as soon as possible," as quoted by Tolo News.

Another protester said, "We all support peace. The consequences of Israel's military actions in Gaza are shocking. I believe if the United States assumes greater responsibility, it should exert pressure on Israel, particularly on those aggressive factions that perpetually engage in war. That's my opinion, and I believe many others share this view."

Protesters also called on Germany to recognise an independent Palestinian state. Some participants criticised the role of the United States in supporting Israel's military operations.

Another demonstrator emphasised: "Germany must demonstrate that genocide must stop. It must clearly cease all arms supplies. Politicians need to stand up and ensure the conflict ends quickly. Palestine must be recognised as an independent state."

Meanwhile, families of Israeli hostages gathered in Tel Aviv, urging the Israeli government to end the war in Gaza.

They accused the Israeli Prime Minister of jeopardising negotiations for prisoner release by launching recent attacks on Hamas leaders in Qatar, as per Tolo News.

Matan Zangauker, an Israeli protester, said, "This week, we witnessed the Prime Minister's resounding failure, he gambled with the lives of hostages and attempted to eliminate the Hamas negotiating team while talks for my release were still ongoing."

Yair Horn, another Israeli protester, said, "Anyone who truly wants to bring the hostages home does not bomb the Hamas negotiating team while they are discussing the release of my son and other prisoners," as quoted by Tolo News. (ANI)

