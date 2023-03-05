Islamabad [Pakistan], March 5 (ANI): More than 1,500 police personnel of Pakistan's Special Security Unit have been deployed to provide security to Chinese nationals working on different projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, The News International reported citing officials.

In addition to the Special Security Unit, a large number of police personnel of the district police, Elite Force and Frontier Reserve Police have also been deployed for the security of these foreigners and their projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to officials.

Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan has confirmed the development at a function at China Window in Peshawar. Akhtar Hayat Khan said that he has already visited some of these projects to carry out an inspection of the security after assuming charge as IG, The News International reported.

"Adequate security has been provided to the Chinese projects in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. As many as 1,500 policemen of the SSU along with other cops from district police, Elite Force and FRP are providing them security in KP," The News International quoted Akhtar Hayat Khan as saying.

Akhtar Hayat Khan said that security would be provided to all those playing a key role in the development of the province and Pakistan. Akhtar Hayat Khan said that a special security unit has been created in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for the protection of foreigners and added that the unit has recently been upgraded.

The police chief said that 495 terrorist attacks took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last year. He informed that the Counter-Terrorism Department has been reformed and made operational in the former tribal districts to end the menace of terrorism and restore peace, as per The News International report.

Earlier in February, Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah vowed to provide foolproof security for Chinese nationals in Gwadar, reported The Balochistan Post. "All locals and foreign nationals would be provided foolproof security," Sanaullah said while reviewing the security arrangements.

Rana Sanaullah visited Gwadar and reviewed security arrangements for the Chinese nationals. He was briefed about the law and order situation in Gwadar and Mekran. Sanaullah stated that one per cent of all CPEC projects are allocated for security purposes, reported The Balochistan Post.

The development comes after Pakistan directed the Chinese nationals to hire private firms for security after the blast took place at a mosque at Peshawar's Police Lines. The Punjab Home Department directed the Chinese nationals living in the province or working with private companies to hire private security companies of the A category for their security. (ANI)

