Osaka [Japan], August 3 (ANI): The India Pavilion-Bharat at the World Expo 2025 Osaka attracted over 20,000 visitors on Saturday, as people came to witness the richness of India's cultural heritage, space achievements, and handicrafts, among several other experiences offered at the pavilion.

The details were shared by the Indian Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and the Embassy of India in Japan through a series of posts on X.

As per the Indian Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), on Saturday alone, the India Pavilion drew over 23,000 visitors who were enthralled by witnessing the wonders of India's scientific innovations to the serenity of yoga and the richness of our cultural heritage, visitors experience many dimensions of Bharat under one roof.

The Pavilion was also visited by Dr HC Nik Gugger, member of the Swiss National Council and President of the Swiss-India Parliamentarian group, along with his family.

The Indian Embassy in Japan shared that the visitors immersed themselves in the enchanting blend of India's culture, innovation, and timeless wellness.

It mentioned how the visitors experienced a calming evening yoga session-- embracing India's age-old journey towards holistic wellness, balance, and inner tranquillity.

In a unique zone named, 'Chandrayaan Zone', the visitors were left fascinated with India's pioneering achievements in space exploration and its trailblazing lunar missions.

The One District One Product Zone showcased Walnut Wood Carving from the state of Jammu & Kashmir, Silver Filigree (Tarakashi Art) from Cuttack in the State of Odisha.

Previously, cultural performances such as Kathak to a Bollywood dance performance had bewitched the visitors.

"A spellbinding Kathak performance by Nalini Toshniwal and Ruchika Dance Academy enthralled visitors at the India Pavilion - Bharat - at Osaka Expo", the Embassy said.

India and Japan share a 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership'. The friendship between the two countries has a long history rooted in spiritual affinity and strong cultural and civilizational ties. (ANI)

