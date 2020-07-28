Brasilia [Brazil], July 28 (Sputnik/ANI): Brazil has confirmed more than 23,000 new COVID-19 cases while over 600 people have died from the disease in the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said the case count rose by 23,284 to 2,442,375 and the death toll grew by 614 to 87,618 in the past day.

Also Read | Kolhapur District Administration Registers FIR Against Six COVID-19 Patients for Playing Football Without Face Masks Inside Isolation Centre: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 27, 2020.

The day before, the rise in cases was higher -- 24,578 and the increase in the number of fatalities was lower -- 555.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

Also Read | China-Nepal Railway Project: Chinese Media Releases Visuals of 'Exploration and Survey'.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 646,000, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 16 million. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)