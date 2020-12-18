Washington [US], December 18 (ANI): Over 370 international spiritual leaders have urged a global ban on LGBT+ "conversion" therapy that claims to be able to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity.

According to a report by the Global Interfaith Commission on LGBT+ Lives organised the declaration, saying it was an effort "to affirm and celebrate the dignity of all, independent of a person's sexuality, gender expression and gender identity."

"We recognise that certain religious teachings have, throughout the ages, been misused to cause deep pain and offense to those who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex...This must change," the commission said in a statement.

As many as 35 countries have participated and 730 signatures have appeared in the declaration. Besides, Nobel Peace Prize winner Archbishop Emeritus Desmond M. Tutu of South Africa and Rabbi Mel Gottlieb, who is president of the Academy for Jewish Religion in California have also participated in the declaration, The Hill reported.

"We call for all attempts to change, suppress or erase a person's sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression - commonly known as 'conversion therapy' - to end, and for these harmful practices to be banned," the declaration reads.

"We ask for forgiveness from those whose lives have been damaged and destroyed on the pretext of religious teaching," it added.

Among the organisation that participated in the declaration are the American Medical Association and the American Psychological Association, who earlier had used methods like institutionalisation, castration and electroshock therapy as an attempt to alter one's sexual orientation or gender identity. (ANI)

