Islamabad [Pakistan], December 30 (ANI): 11 people died and 22 were injured in a bus accident near Punjab's Fateh Jang area in Pakistan, Geo News reported on Monday, citing motorway police.

As per Geo News, the bus overturned on the M-14 motorway en route from Bahawalpur to Islamabad.

The victims belonged to Bahawalpur, Vehari, Sharaqpur and Islamabad, added the rescue officials.

Rescue officials said that six people, including three women, have been shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and one injured has been transferred to Islamabad and District Headquarter Hospital, each.

The motorway Police attributed the mishap to drivers' negligence, as per Geo News.

The Motorway Police Inspector General Riffat Mukhtar has ordered an immediate investigation into the bus accident.

Last month, an "over-speeding" bus with wedding guests plunged off a bridge into the Indus River, killing at least 14 people in Gilgit-Baltistan, Geo News reported. The bus was part of a wedding procession heading towards Punjab's Chakwal district when it fell into the river from Telchi bridge in the limits of Diamer district.

Before that, six people were killed and 20 others were wounded in Balochistan's Sherani after a bus plunged into a ditch in the Danasar area in September, as per Geo News.

In a fatal accident on Saturday, five people were killed and 15 others injured after a passenger coach plunged into ditch in Thull area of Jacobabad, reported ARY News.

The vehicle was carrying passengers from Balochistan to Punjab. The injured passengers were transferred to a taluka hospital Thull for medical attendance. The dead bodies have also been shifted to the hospital to complete formalities, police officials said.

On October 27, a passenger bus plunged into a ditch, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and injuring more than 23 others, ARY News reported.

According to rescue officials, the incident occurred while the bus, carrying over 30 passengers, including women and children, as per ARY News. (ANI)

