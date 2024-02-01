Islamabad, Feb 1 (PTI) Pakistan has airlifted the bodies of nine of its nationals from Punjab province who were killed in a brutal attack in Iran last week, days after the tensions erupted between the two nations following a tit-for-tat cross-border fire, according to a media report on Thursday.

The nine Pakistani workers were gunned down and three others were injured on January 27 by unidentified attackers who opened indiscriminate fire on them in Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan province near the border with Pakistan.

Also Read | Indian-American Doctor Found Not Guilty of Masturbating Next to Minor on Hawaiian Airlines Flight.

"The mortal remains of nine Pakistani nationals, who were killed in a terrorist attack in Sistan Baluchistan province of Iran on January 27, 2024, have been airlifted. All the bodies were brought to Quetta from Iran yesterday but yet to be flown to Multan but would be done soon," a senior official was quoted as saying by Dawn News.

According to officials, there was confusion among the relatives of the deceased at the Multan airport as the flight carrying the bodies did not arrive at its scheduled time since it could not take off from Quetta due to poor weather conditions.

Also Read | Chinese Man, His Girlfriend Executed for Throwing Toddlers Off 15th Floor So They Could Start a New Family Together.

Last week, soon after the gruesome killing, Pakistan condemned the incident while demanding the Iranian government to take action against the perpetrators.

The victims belonged to the Punjab province of Pakistan and had been living in Iran as workers.

Tensions escalated between Islamabad and Tehran after Pakistan on January 18 conducted "precision military strikes" against what it called "terrorist hideouts" in Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan province that killed 9 people.

The attack was seen as retaliation to Iranian missile and drone attacks on two bases of the Sunni Baloch militant group Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan's unruly Balochistan province.

Amid tensions, Pakistan recalled its ambassador from Tehran and blocked Iran's envoy from returning to Islamabad.

Tehran also summoned Islamabad's charge d'affaires over Pakistan's strikes.

The two countries, however, announced later that they had decided to de-escalate. It was also agreed that the ambassadors of the two countries would return to their posts in Islamabad and Tehran.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)