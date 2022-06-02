Islamabad [Pakistan], June 2 (ANI): In a blow to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI's) plea regarding protection from the law enforcement agencies for the Islamabad riots on May 25, the Supreme Court on Thursday returned its plea.

The Supreme Court's registrar raised objections to the petition, noting that the top court had already issued an order on the matter, and the PTI had not moved the relevant forum, reported Geo News.

"The petitioner (PTI) has not approached any other appropriate forum available under the law for the same relief and has also not provided any justification for not doing so," the SC's registrar said while raising the objection.

Imran Khan-led party (PTI) planned on holding a second-long march -- after the first one ended abruptly last week.

Among other issues, the top court's registrar said the plea mentions were "controversial issues" in paragraphs 4, 5, 12, and 14.

These paragraphs are related to an illegally orchestrated vote of no confidence, illegal removal of Punjab's Chief Minister, and holding of several rallies and gatherings all across the country.

PTI Chairman Khan had abruptly announced the end of his "Azadi March" on March 26 and had given the government a six-day ultimatum to announce a date for a general election. He had later said he called the march off due to fear of "bloodshed".

Just after PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar filed the plea in the apex court yesterday morning, Khan had announced that his next plan of action would rely on the court's ruling, reported Geo News.

In an address to a rally in Shangla, Khan reiterated that he would not rest till fresh elections are announced and would reveal his plan of marching to Islamabad after SC's orders.

The PTI's long march to Islamabad last week caused riots across the country in which three people, including a police constable and two PTI workers, lost their lives.

A day earlier, in a written order, the Supreme Court (SC) directed the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and other relevant authorities to submit a report before the court explaining whether the judiciary's orders were violated during May 25 Islamabad riots. (ANI)

