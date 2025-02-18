Islamabad, Feb 18 (PTI) Pakistan authorities launched a nation-wide contest to name its first moon rover as the country prepares to launch its maiden lunar mission in 2028.

The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) announced in a statement that “Pakistan was making history”.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani Condemn Terrorism in All Forms, Agree To Cooperate in Combating Menace.

Under the theme “Name Pakistan's Lunar Rover”, the contest encourages public participation and is open to students, space enthusiasts, and the general public across Pakistan.

Participants can submit a unique and meaningful name along with a brief explanation of their choice.

Also Read | Las Vegas Bestiality Horror: Woman Has Sex With Pet Dog Multiple Times in US, Arrested As Cops Uncover Over 150 Videos of Abuse.

“Our first-ever Lunar Rover will land on the moon as part of China's Chang'E 8 mission in 2028 – you have chance to name it,” it said. “This is your moment to be part of Pakistan's space journey and leave your mark on history!”

The winner will receive national recognition along with Pakistani Rs 100,000 cash prize. The last date for submission is March 15.

According to The Express Tribune newspaper, SUPARCO's rover, with an approximate weight of 35 kilograms, will join Chang'E 8 mission, which is part of the larger International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) project.

It will land on the lunar South Pole, a region known for its challenging terrain and potential scientific discoveries and the mission aims to explore the Moon's surface, conduct scientific research, and test innovative technologies for future lunar and planetary exploration.

The mission will involve a series of scientific experiments, including the study of lunar soil, mapping of the lunar surface, and the testing of new technologies for sustainable human presence on the Moon.

SUPARCO's rover, equipped with state-of-the-art scientific instruments, will play a crucial role in collecting data that could pave the way for future lunar missions.

Pakistan, apparently unnerved by India's space ambitions, has lately been scrambling to make a mark in the field. Last month, it launched its first home-made observation satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northern China.

The PRSC-EO1 satellite will boost Pakistan's ability to monitor and manage natural resources, respond to disasters, and improve urban planning and agricultural development, SUPARCO said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)