Las Vegas, February 18: Las Vegas resident Brennah Montgomery, 31, has pleaded guilty to one count of bestiality and one felony count of possessing child pornography, according to court records. She now faces up to seven years in prison and a USD 7,000 fine, along with mandatory sex offender registration. Her sentencing is scheduled for May 12.

Montgomery was arrested in May 2024 after police discovered 153 videos of her sexually abusing her dog. Authorities in US noted that five of the videos clearly showed her face, while others depicted her using peanut butter to engage in the acts. She was released on bond on June 1, 2024. US Bestiality Shocker: Man Caught Having Sex With Cousin's Pregnant Pitbull Dog in Mississippi, Jailed.

The arrest report states, when questioned by authorities, Montgomery admitted to performing sexual acts with the dog. However, she allegedly argued she did not force the animal to do anything. Bestiality Horror in US: Woman Has Sex With Family Pets Multiple Times, Husband Films the Act in Lee County; Couple Arrested.

Her case first came to light in 2021 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off authorities about a Snapchat user sharing child pornography. Investigators later found that Montgomery had sent three explicit videos involving minors via Snapchat. Initially, she denied saving the content, claiming her phone automatically downloaded it. However, she later admitted to sending the material.

During a 2022 search warrant execution, police seized her dog. In February 2023, Montgomery posted on Facebook about rehoming her pet, stating she could no longer provide proper care. “I am no longer able to provide her with the care and attention she deserves. Home is where the heart is. Let’s help Piper find her sanctuary! If you have any leads or recommendations for trustworthy adoption centers, please let me know!,” she wrote on Facebook.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the dog in her social media photos was the same one from the abuse videos. Montgomery’s disturbing crimes have sparked outrage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2025 09:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).