Islamabad, Aug 11 (PTI) Pakistan on Tuesday claimed "success" against the coronavirus pandemic, saying the virus outbreak was controlled in the country due to "concrete measures" taken by the government through its trace, test and quarantine (TTQ) strategy and "smart lockdown" policy.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, talking to the media, said the TTQ strategy was effectively used to reduce the new cases and fatalities. However, he warned that the threat was not over and people should follow instruction as all sectors were reopened in the country except educational institutions and marriage halls.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 1257 COVID-19 Cases, Total Positive Cases Rise to 1,47,391: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 11, 2020.

“Till now, we have traced 1.1 million people through this system and tested more than one million. More than 100,000 cases of the country's positive cases were identified through it. These people benefited from early treatment and took precautions so the virus did not spread,” he said.

Umar said that the government on average reached 10.8 people from one contact and contained the spread. He said the TTQ system of Pakistan was truly “world-class” and can be compared to South Korea's system.

Also Read | Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine: Safety Concerns? When Will It be Available for Public? All About World's 1st 'Silver Bullet' Against Coronavirus.

Pakistan has recorded 285,620 coronavirus cases and 6,120 fatalities due to COVID-19 so far.

Sindh province registered maximum 124,556 cases, Punjab 94,586, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 34,755, Islamabad 15,281, Balochistan 11,921, Gilgit-Baltistan 2,371 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,150 cases.

The minister said that the smart lockdown strategy had been helpful to reduce the spread of the infection. He said now the policy was to move towards “micro smart lockdowns”, which aimed to put under lockdown only a small group of houses.

“Our government enforced more than 2,350 smart lockdowns. At least 85 smart lockdowns in 20 districts are still in place. We are going towards micro smart lockdowns," he said.

The minister also thanked the people for helping the government to combat the threat of the virus but asked them to follow the standard operating procedures as resurgence of the virus would badly impact the economy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)