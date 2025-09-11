Balochistan [Pakistan], September 11 (ANI): A series of alarming reports of enforced disappearances has emerged from Balochistan, with five individuals allegedly abducted from various districts in recent weeks. Families of the victims have raised urgent appeals for their safe recovery, calling attention to the ongoing human rights crisis in the region, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, in Turbat's Sangani Sar area, Pakistani security forces allegedly raided the home of Baqir, son of Shakir, late Tuesday night. Since his detention, no official information has been released regarding his condition or location, leaving his family in distress.

In a separate case, two students, identified as Dost Ali Baloch and Shahzaib Baloch, were reportedly taken from Winder on July 10. The families claim more than two months have passed without the pair being produced in court or charges being disclosed. They have urged authorities to ensure justice, either by releasing them or presenting them before a court if there are legal grounds.

On August 27, Saqib, son of Haji Ahmed Khan Buzdar, was detained in Quetta while returning home from his job at a bank near Gold City Mall. He was allegedly moved to an undisclosed location, with his family receiving no official updates on his situation. Another incident occurred in Chagai's Padag area on Sunday when Shafqat Naz, former provincial vice president of the Baloch Students Organisation (Pajjar), was abducted by unidentified armed men. Eyewitnesses say Naz, a well-known medical professional, was forced off a passenger bus in front of his family before being taken away, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Relatives of all five missing individuals have called for immediate intervention, demanding that authorities take meaningful action to end the culture of enforced disappearances in the province. Enforced disappearances remain a deeply entrenched issue in Balochistan, where activists, students, and professionals have repeatedly been targeted over the years. (ANI)

