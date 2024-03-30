Islamabad [Pakistan], March 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the reconstitution of the Council of Common Interests (CCI), replacing the finance minister with the foreign minister, Geo News reported.

The president, acting on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz, has established the eight-member CCI in accordance with Article 153 of the Constitution, as stated in a notification released on Friday.

The newly formed CCI, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz, comprises all four chief ministers alongside other council members. The notification also confirms the inclusion of Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and Safron Minister Amir Muqam, according to Geo News.

The Council of Common Interests holds significant authority as the primary decision-making body in the nation. It adjudicates on various matters, including the distribution of natural resources, especially in cases where disputes arise between the central government and provincial authorities.

This decision underscores a broader trend where Prime Minister Shehbaz has entrusted pivotal responsibilities to Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, sidelining the finance minister. Just last week, PM Shehbaz established six distinct cabinet committees covering areas such as economic coordination, energy, Chinese investment projects, privatisation, State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), and legislative cases.

Initially, the Prime Minister retained control over the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), a move that stirred controversy. However, in response to public criticism, PM Shehbaz swiftly reshuffled the ECC, appointing Finance Minister Aurangzeb as its head, thus restoring tradition in this key economic domain, Geo News reported. (ANI)

