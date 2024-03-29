Tel Aviv, March 29: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has authorised an Israeli negotiating delegation to travel to Qatar and Egypt in the coming days to hold talks on the release of hostages still held in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister's Office said in a statement, CNN reported.

In a statement, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken with the Director of the Mossad and the Director of the ISA, and has approved the next round of talks - in the coming days - in Doha and Cairo, with guidelines for moving forward in the negotiations." Israel-Hamas War: IDF Soldiers Seen Playing With Women’s Underwear in Gaza Homes.

The Israel Security Agency (ISA), also known as Shin Bet or Shabak is Israel's security agency. Last week, Israel's Mossad Director David Barnea and Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar returned to Israel without a breakthrough in indirect ceasefire-hostage talks with Hamas. The talks between Israel and Hamas were mediated by Qatar and Egypt.

CIA Director Bill Burns also visited Doha late last week to hold talks with Israeli, Egyptian and Qatari counterparts. He presented a proposal that was accepted by Israel and sent back to Hamas, CNN reported, citing a source and an Israeli official. Gaza Ceasefire Resolution in UN: US ‘Perplexed’ by Benjamin Netanyahu Scrapping Israeli Delegation’s Visit to Washington.

On Tuesday, Israel was informed that the proposal was rejected by Hamas, according to the Israeli official. Israel then decided to bring back the team of negotiators that had remained in Doha after CIA Director Burns and Mossad chief David Barnea had departed from Qatar. Israel Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lt General Herzi Halevi and Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant have decided that the Israeli Air Force will not hold its annual Independence Day flyover this year, The Times of Israel reported.

According to the IDF, the flyby and the Navy's flotilla in Eilat will not be held due to the Israeli military's focus on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas and the recommendation of IAF Chief Major General Tomer Bar and Navy Chief Vice Admiral David Saar Salama.

Four Israeli fighter jets will still fly over the Mount Herzl military cemetery and Har Tayyasim as a "salute" during national Memorial Day ceremonies, according to The Times of Israel report.

Amid the ongoing conflict, the IDF said that it eliminated the deputy commander of Hezbollah's rocket unit in a drone strike in southern Lebanon on Friday. Al Naim was hit while he was travelling in a car in Bazouriyem The Times of Israel reported.

The IDF said that Naim is "considered to be a significant source of knowledge in the terror group and leader in the field of rockets." The IDF stated, "He was also one of the leaders for heavy-warhead rocket fire and responsible for conducting and planning attacks against Israeli civilians."

