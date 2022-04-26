Islamabad [Pakistan], April 26 (ANI): Dismissing the news alleging that the former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's both sons were part of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's official delegation to Saudi Arabia, Hassan Nawaz Sharif, son of Nawaz Sharif said that the news about his trip is fake and run with malicious intentions.

"The news run about my Saudi visit is completely fake and run with malicious intentions. I never had any plan to go to Saudi Arabia. I didn't apply for a visa and I am very much in London. I am in London with my father and I have no plans of visiting Saudi Arabia anytime soon," Hassan was quoted as saying by Geo TV.

When the publication contacted Nawaz's other son, Hussain Nawaz then he also denied the news and said that he arrived in Saudi Arabia on March 25 at his own expense and alone.

"I came to Jeddah at my own expense and am staying at my own house which is an hour away from Haram. Madinah Pak is only 3.5 hours away from my house. We have our own cars, I have no idea who added me to the list and for whatever purpose. I have never used state expense for anything. We have been living and working in Saudi Arabia for over two decades and it's a well-known fact," Hussain Nawaz was quoted as saying by Geo TV.

Pakistan PM Sharif's son-in-law Imran Ali, who lives in London, also reacted to the list of travellers going along with the PM to Saudi Arabia and said, "I am surprised that my name was added to the list. I am not part of any official delegation and I have no immediate travel plans for any place. Someone has published fake news about me."

The delegation, according to sources, will include the following individuals, among others: PM Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Balochistan National Party (Mengal) (BNP-M) chief Akhtar Mengal, BAP (Balochistan Awami Party) leader Khalid Magsi and many others, reported Geo TV.

The same list claimed that from London to Jeddah, Hussain Nawaz and his wife will be part of the delegation. A private TV channel claimed that Hassan Nawaz will also be travelling. Both of them have denied the news.

Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the next few days. Dozens of officials and political leaders will accompany the Pakistan Prime Minister on his maiden visit to the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the newly-elected Pakistan PM presided over a meeting here to review preparations for his official visit to Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, he said that Pakistan valued its long-standing brotherly ties with Saudi Arabia and it was looking forward to enhancing the same in future.

According to The News International, he directed the relevant authorities to make effective recommendations for strengthening the Pak-Saudi Arabia bilateral ties. (ANI)

