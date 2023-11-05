Islamabad [Pakistan], November 5 (ANI): A day after his arrest, former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry was granted two-day physical remand by an Islamabad court on Sunday, Dawn reported.

Fawad, who is currently a member of the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party, was taken into custody after a police raid on his residence in Islamabad, police sources told Dawn.

His family claimed he was "abducted from his house in Islamabad by officials in plainclothes when he was having breakfast."

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Fawad was arrested in connection with a case registered at the Aabpara police station on August 22, 2022, under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, including abetment, obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions, disobedience to orders, punishment for wrongful restraint, and criminal intimidation.

In addition to Fawad, several other prominent political figures, including AML chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, PTI leaders, and over 1,000 unidentified individuals, were also named in the FIR.

Fawad was brought to an Islamabad district and sessions court in an armoured vehicle under tight security. He appeared in court with his face covered and in handcuffs, and his brother and wife were present as well. During the court hearing, Fawad requested permission to meet his lawyer, which was granted.

The police contended that Fawad had promised a job to a citizen named Zaheer during his tenure as a federal minister in exchange for a sum of 0.5 million but had not followed through on the promise. When Zaheer asked for his money, Fawad allegedly threatened him.

Fawad, on the other hand, stated that he was a former federal minister and a serving Supreme Court lawyer, and he requested access to a doctor due to health issues. He also commented on Zaheer's absence from court, describing him as "lazy."

Following the arguments, the court granted a two-day remand of the IPP leader to the police, Dawn reported. (ANI)

