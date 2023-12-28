Islamabad [Pakistan], December 28 (ANI): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has allocated (PKR)17 billion for security linked to the upcoming general election in 2024 on Thursday.

A meeting was conducted to go over the security plans for the impending general elections which are slated to take place on February 8, 2024.

Citing sources, ARY News reported that the conference, which was attended by the Inspector Generals (IGs) of all four provinces, briefed attendees on the polling day security plans.

A total of 600,000 police officers are required to secure a peaceful election throughout the country.

According to sources, there are currently just 200,000 police officers available, resulting in a serious gap, with an additional 400,000 personnel required to achieve the basic security needs for the approaching general elections, reported ARY News.

Meanwhile, 58 per cent of polling places were designated sensitive.

The deadline for filing nomination papers for the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies has ended on December 24.

According to the schedule, scrutiny of the nomination papers will be conducted from December 25-30, Geo News reported.

Furthermore, appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be submitted until January 3 and decisions on these appeals will be taken by January 10.

The list of candidates will be displayed on January 11 and candidates will have the chance to withdraw their nomination until January 12. The electoral symbol will be allotted on January 13 and elections are scheduled to be held on February 8.

Meanwhile, the Express Tribune reported that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz faced objections to their nomination papers in Lahore on Wednesday.

The objections surfaced during the third day of scrutiny by the relevant returning officers (ROs) across the country. The process, integral to ensuring the integrity of the electoral system, involved the approval or rejection of nomination papers based on adherence to legal and procedural requirements. (ANI)

