Islamabad [Pakistan], November 25 (ANI): Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah chaired a meeting to assess the law-and-order situation before the lomng march by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf at the garrinson city of Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

This meeting was attended by Rana, the interior secretary, inspector general of police, police commissioner, representatives of other security agencies and Minister for Interior Affairs Abdul Rehman Kanjo.

Also Read | New Zealand: Newly-Wed Indian Man Stabbed to Death by Robbers; PM Jacinda Ardern Apologises to Family of Deceased; 2 Accused Held.

During the meeting, Sanaullah urged the representatives of other defense agencies to help the administration to help and fend off any mishap that may take place during PTI's long march.

The Interior ministry also informed PTI leaders that there was fear of suicide or bomb attack on the long march.

Also Read | Walmart Shooting: Police Say Shooter Bought Gun Just Hours Before Killing.

According to ARY News, this information was shared via a letter addressed to PTI secretary general Asad Umar saying that there is a strong chance of an attack during the long march and the threat was assessed on the basis of information from credible sources.

The letter also mentioned the alleged assassination attempt on PTI chief Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

On November 22, the Lahore high court dismissed a petition against the PTI long march by the All Pakistan Traders Association.

A sessions court also dismissed a petition at Faisalabad accusing the PTI chief of defaming the army. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)