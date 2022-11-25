Chesapeake, November 25: Authorities investigating the fatal shootings of six people at a Walmart said that the shooter bought the gun just hours before and left a note with grievances against coworkers on his phone.

Police in Chesapeake, Virginia, issued a news release on Friday that says they conducted a forensic analysis of Walmart supervisor Andre Bing's phone and discovered what was labelled a “Death Note.” Brazil Shooting: 3 Killed, 9 Injured After Gunman Opens Fire at Two Schools.

Police say he was the shooter and was found dead at the scene of the shooting late Tuesday of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. In the note released by police, Bing said coworkers harassed him and mocked him. Walmart Mass Shooting Videos: Firing at Chesapeake Supermarket Leaves Multiple Victims in Virginia, Gunman Reportedly Dead.

Police said he used a 9mm handgun legally purchased on Tuesday morning, hours before the shooting. The release said he had no criminal history.

