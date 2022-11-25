Islamabad [Pakistan], November 25 (ANI): Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that the ruling coalition government has no issues with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan landing a helicopter on the Parade ground if security agencies do not raise objections, Geo News reported.

His statement comes after PTI leader Shibli Faraz on Thursday said that government did not permit a helicopter landing on the Parade ground. Earlier, the cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan said that despite being injured, he would lead a large public rally in Rawalpindi on November 26.

Also Read | Mass Shootings: US President Joe Biden Renews Call To Ban Assault Weapons As Gun Violence Continues.

PTI had requested the administration to permit Imran Khan to make a landing in his chopper at the Parade Ground. Speaking to Geo News' 'Capital Talk' programme on Thursday, Rana Sanaullah said that he has asked the Islamabad administration to make a decision regarding the matter based on its merits.

Speaking on Imran Khan's statement that he would bring a sea of people to Rawalpindi, Sanaullah stressed 'let's see how he does that,' as per the news report. Rana Sanaullah termed it 'strange turn of events' as PTI is due to hold a sit-in at Nawaz Sharif Park. He warned the Imran Khan-led PTI against blocking roads and causing inconvenience to people by their sit-in.

Also Read | China Fire: 10 Killed, Nine Injured After Blaze Erupts in Apartment Building in Xinjiang.

Earlier, the General Headquarters (GHQ) said that it has "no objection" to the request made by PTI over Imran Khan's helicopter landing at the Parade ground. A GHQ document has revealed that Khan-led-PTI must call on the Capital Development Authority or the federal government as the matter is under their jurisdiction, Dawn reported.

The document of GHQ said, "General Headquarters has no objection to the request for placement of helicopter subject to clearance by concerned authorities," as per the Dawn report. Earlier this week, the PTI submitted a petition to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for permission to permit Imran Khan's helicopter for landing and take off from Parade Ground.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in a video address called on his supporters to gather in Rawalpindi on November 26. He said that he is coming to Rawalpindi for them in this condition and urged them, "now you have to come out for me." On November 24, PTI leader Asad Umar chaired a meeting to discuss the arrangements for the party's rally in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tweeted, "The most important meeting of PTI under the chairmanship of Central Secretary General Asad Umar regarding the arrangements for the real Azadi March in Rawalpindi, In the meeting, a detailed discussion was held regarding the arrangements In the meeting, there was a detailed discussion on the March security plan, route plan and media plan and other important issues." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)