Islamabad [Pakistan], April 19 (ANI): Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar is set to raise Pakistan's concerns over terrorism threats emanating from groups operating in Afghanistan during his day-long visit to Kabul on Saturday, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said.

"You are aware of our concerns, which have been articulated very clearly. The key concern remains centred on security," Khan said in response to questions regarding the high-level visit confirmed at a weekly media briefing on Friday, Dawn reported.

The trip, aimed at reviving diplomatic engagement following a period of strained ties, is seen as a significant move amid Pakistan's increasing security worries linked to cross-border militancy.

Dar will hold delegation-level talks with Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and is scheduled to call on Afghan Acting Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund. He will also meet Afghan Acting Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

The Foreign Office has not disclosed the composition of Dar's delegation, but it is expected to include senior diplomats, trade officials, and top military and intelligence personnel, reported Dawn.

"The talks will cover the entire agenda of the Pakistan-Afghanistan relationship, focusing on ways and means to deepen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, including security, trade, connectivity, and people-to-people ties," Khan said. He added that the visit aims to continue a recently reinitiated dialogue process that had stalled due to Islamabad's concerns about terrorism.

The visit follows the latest meeting of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Coordination Committee (JCC), held earlier this week in Kabul. Pakistan's delegation at that meeting was led by Ambassador Sadiq Khan, Special Representative for Afghanistan, and included Director General Military Operations Major General Kashif Abdullah. Muttaqi led the Afghan side.

Dar's trip had reportedly been under consideration for several months but was delayed amid heightened tensions between the two neighbours. Khan described the visit as "a reflection of Pakistan's commitment to enhance sustained engagement with the brotherly country of Afghanistan," and said the aim was to build "good, friendly, neighbourly relations," Dawn reported.

Afghanistan's foreign ministry had earlier confirmed that Muttaqi, in his meeting with Ambassador Sadiq, had expressed "deep concerns" over Pakistan's expulsion of Afghan nationals and urged resolution through "dialogue based on trust." (ANI)

