Iowa, April 19: In a shocking incident, a man shot and killed a mother of two after she rejected his catcalls on a Des Moines street in Iowa, US. James Bernard Johnson, 43, fired multiple shots at 42-year-old Nikki Loffredo after she responded to his advances with a blunt dismissal. The tragic event occurred on July 27, 2024, when Loffredo was walking along Euclid Avenue. Johnson, who was later arrested for first-degree murder, admitted to firing the gun in response to feeling disrespected.

According to a report by The Mirror, the confrontation between Johnson and Loffredo began when he approached her while driving through Euclid Avenue on July 27. Johnson initially planned to approach Loffredo but did not interact with her until later that morning when he saw her again at an intersection. From his SUV, Johnson yelled at Loffredo, inviting her to "come get high" with him. Loffredo, a bartender, responded by telling him to "f–k off," leading to Johnson feeling disrespected and escalating the situation. US Shocker: Teacher Has Sex With Middle School Student in Texas, Arrested.

Johnson admitted in court that after Loffredo rejected his offer, he fired four shots from his vehicle, intending to scare her. However, Loffredo was struck by multiple bullets and collapsed to the ground. Johnson fled the scene immediately after the shooting, leaving Loffredo critically injured. She was rushed to the hospital, where she fought for her life but ultimately succumbed to her wounds two days later on July 29, 2024. US Shocker: Autistic Boy Abused, Slapped by Educators at Millsap Elementary School in Texas, Police Arrest ISD Superintendent and 2 Teachers After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Investigators quickly uncovered text messages from Johnson to his girlfriend, in which he boasted about "popping" someone, linking him to the crime. The Mirror reports that Johnson, who was under the influence of drugs, including marijuana and cocaine at the time, denied any intention to kill Loffredo. Despite this, a jury convicted him of first-degree murder on April 9, 2025, after a week-long trial. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 20, facing the possibility of life in prison.

