Islamabad [Pakistan], April 21 (ANI): Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has strongly condemned Israel for its ongoing military campaign in Gaza and announced a nationwide protest strike across Pakistan on April 26, Dawn reported.

Speaking at the party's Palestine Solidarity March held on the Islamabad Expressway on Sunday, Rehman called for a boycott of products that support Israel financially and urged supporters to prepare for a full shutdown from "Chitral to Karachi."

"From Chitral to Karachi ... we will hold a full strike," Rehman said. "We will go from shop to shop and tell them to keep business activities suspended on April 26. We will wage a jihad (holy war) through boycotts, strikes, and social media [campaigns]."

Addressing a large gathering, Rehman accused Israel of carrying out atrocities in Gaza and called for decisive action. He urged the Pakistani people to stand up for the Palestinian cause.

"Regardless of whether you have a gun or political power, if you face Israel, you will be destroyed," he said. "Stand up and fight for the Palestinian cause. Stand up and condemn Israel. Stand up to America."

He also criticised the United States, saying, "We are not your slaves, as the Prophet's [PBUH] servants do not recognise the US or Israel's slavery."

Rehman demanded that the Government of Pakistan formally recognise Hamas and open an official office for the group. "We demand that a Hamas office be opened in Pakistan and that they be formally recognised," he said.

"They are a legitimate power and registered movement, and an army according to the UN Charter. They are also a democratic force; they won elections in 2006. America did not accept the results ... they are an enemy of democracy, and now a genocide is taking place in Gaza before their eyes."

According to the JI chief, the Israeli offensive has resulted in the deaths of more than 51,000 Palestinians, with thousands more feared buried under rubble. He accused both the government and the opposition in Pakistan of failing to take a strong stand on the issue.

"The opposition does nothing unless it furthers their own aims," he said. "They do not raise their voices for Palestine and do not condemn America. Whether it is the government or the opposition, they will continue to bow to America. Whatever they have will be erased."

Rehman framed the issue as not only one of human rights but also of faith. "People tell us to speak about humanity, but our humanity is grounded in our religion," he said. "Gaza is a pile of rubble, children are being targeted, but the [Israeli] hostages are being protected by Hamas."

He drew a contrast between the treatment of prisoners by Israel and Hamas. "Children have been imprisoned for 20 years, that is Israel," he said, while claiming that Hamas was "showing true humanity" and "acting following Islam."

The JI initially announced a plan to march towards the US Embassy located within Islamabad's high-security Red Zone, but later reached an agreement with the Islamabad administration to shift the protest to the Expressway.

JI Islamabad Information Secretary Amir Baloch said, "The JI has decided not to march towards the Red Zone and will march for Gaza on the Islamabad Expressway. We'll march near Zero Point and a stage will be set up on H8 Overhead Bridge, while our central leaders, including Jamaat-i-Islami Pakistan Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, will address the rally."

According to a Dawn.com correspondent, protesters were allowed entry to the Expressway via Double Road and IJP Road. Containers placed for security were temporarily removed but remained on standby to be redeployed in case of any escalation.

Islamabad Police had also issued an alert, noting enhanced security arrangements across the city due to the arrival of a foreign dignitary.

"Due to the arrival of a foreign guest in Islamabad on 20 April 2025, from 7pm to 9pm, extraordinary security arrangements have been made at various times at Karal Chowk, Express Highway, Khanna Pul, Faizabad, Club Road, and Radio Pakistan Chowk," police wrote on X.

The advisory warned of slow traffic and advised citizens to use alternate service roads along the Expressway and to depart early for destinations. Police urged travelers to avoid Zero Point, where the JI protest was taking place.

Separately, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the arrival of UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Islamabad for talks with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. Discussions were expected to focus on trade, investment, energy cooperation, regional security, and people-to-people ties.

The JI protest follows earlier demonstrations in Karachi, where thousands gathered last week in solidarity with Gaza. According to a JI press release, the Islamabad demonstration was attended by people from various professions, including lawyers, traders, teachers, doctors, and civil society representatives, Dawn reported.

In light of the protest, the Islamabad Police issued detailed traffic diversion plans. Entry and exit points into the Red Zone were closed, affecting areas near Serena Hotel, Nadra, Marriott Hotel, and Express Chowk.

Citizens heading to the Secretariat or Red Zone were advised to use Margalla Road, while those commuting between Rawalpindi and Islamabad were directed to alternate routes, including Srinagar Highway, Rawal Dam Chowk, 9th Avenue, and Double Road.

Authorities urged citizens to monitor updates and follow advisories to avoid congestion. Protesters continued to arrive at Zero Point late into the evening, chanting slogans against Israel and the United States while awaiting central leadership addresses. (ANI)

