Islamabad, Mar 21 (PTI) Pakistani police have arrested a journalist for allegedly inciting violence outside the court complex here last week during former premier Imran Khan's appearance for the Toshakhana corruption case hearing, police said on Tuesday.

Hours-long clashes erupted on Saturday between Khan's supporters and police outside the court premises when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief arrived to attend proceedings on a complaint filed against him by the Election Commission of Pakistan for allegedly concealing details of gifts in his assets declarations.

Siddique Jan, a journalist affiliated with Bol News, was picked by the police from his office in Islamabad on Monday and taken away for questioning, following which a case was registered against him, the Islamabad police tweeted.

In a video clip, Jan was seen urging Khan's supporters to fire tear-gas shells during a standoff between the country's law-enforcing machinery and PTI workers outside the Judicial Complex in the G-11 area of Islamabad.

“He was arrested in the context of the incidents of arson and siege around the judicial complex on March 18. Siddique Jan will be produced in court on time,” the tweet said.

Jan took to Twitter, vowing to reveal the truth about the video being attributed to him. He also accused Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz and the social media of the PML-N of spreading propaganda.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal on Saturday cancelled 70-year-old Khan's arrest warrants in the Toshakhana corruption case and allowed him to go home without indicting him.

Islamabad police have arrested more than 198 people, including a nephew of Imran Khan, for their alleged involvement in violence on Saturday. PTI SH

