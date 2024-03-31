Karachi [Pakistan], March 31 (ANI): Days after five Chinese nationals were allegedly attacked and killed in Pakistan, the Karachi commissioner has imposed a two-month ban on the use of drone cameras in the port city's south district, citing "threats to vital installations, and Chinese consulate," Geo News reported on Saturday.

The Karachi administration has issued an order in this regard under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), banning the use of drone cameras across the district.

"It has been reported that there are serious threats to vital installations and Chinese Consulate, Karachi by anti-state elements/hostile agencies in the wake of recent attacks on Chinese nationals, therefore, it is necessary to take immediate measures to avoid any mishaps & to maintain law and order in the city," said a notification issued by Muhammad Saleem Rajput, Commissioner Karachi Division, on Saturday.

Therefore, the top officer exercised his powers delegated by Sindh's home department to impose restrictions on drone cameras in Karachi's district south for a period of two months, effective from March 30 to May 29, as reported by Geo News.

Station House Officers (SHOs) of the police stations in the district have also been authorised to lodge complaints under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) in case of any violation.

Earlier, at least six people, including five Chinese nationals, were killed after their vehicle was attacked in Shangla's Besham city on March 26.

According to Geo News, this incident underscores a concerning trend, as it is not the first time Chinese nationals have been targeted in Dasu.

Earlier, 13 individuals, including nine Chinese nationals, were killed in an explosion in 2021.

Chinese engineers are currently working on a number of projects in Pakistan, with Beijing investing over USD 65 billion in infrastructure works as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) under Beijing's wider Belt and Road initiative.

No one has so far claimed responsibility for Tuesday's (March 26) attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla district, nor was there any claim for the 2021 explosion incident. (ANI)

