Islamabad [Pakistan], September 22 (ANI): Provincial Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Member Abdul Ghani Afridi on Monday took stock of the site at Tirah Valley where aerial bombing killed 21 civilians.

Ghani called for justice and expressed grief at the situation.

"Provincial Assembly Member and Chairman DADDK Khyber Abdul Gani Afridi reached the site of the incident in Tirah Valley, where innocent lives were shed. Due to the bombing by jet aircraft, 21 innocent citizens, including innocent children and helpless women, were martyred. This tragedy is not only a slap in the face of humanity but also an event that shakes the conscience of the entire region."

"This oppression and brutality will not be tolerated in any way. The blood of the innocent martyrs will not go to waste, and we will raise this voice on every forum. We will not rest until justice is achieved. This moment demands the unity of the entire nation and a collective voice so that practical struggle can be undertaken to stop this oppression and to secure justice for the affected families," the post added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) today quoted an old dialogue of a member Murad Saeed and said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is facing an 'organised war'. Saeed said that the bombing was carried out for Pakistan's minerals.

"Imran Khan is against all kinds of terrorism, but the question is, which terrorism? The self-created terrorism for which treason cases were filed when he tried to raise awareness about it, which was initially denied by ISPR and later credited after a 48-hour public ultimatum. The real terrorists are those who were settled in the southern districts, where billions of rupees were spent on barriers and military contracts. This organized war, carried out for international approval and the minerals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, can never be the war of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Imran Khan never supports it," the PTI Khyber Palhtunkhwa said in a post on X.

Several leaders from Pakistan's opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have alleged that a bombing campaign was being carried out by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets in the Tirah Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, leaving several dead. (ANI)

