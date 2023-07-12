Islamabad [Pakistan], July 12 (ANI): The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has requested Pakistan’s federal government to deploy additional military and paramilitary troops under Article 245 to put an end to the Kurram conflict, Dawn reported.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

This comes as the death toll from the dispute reached 11 with two more deaths on Tuesday.

The clash which started on July 7 between inhabitants of Dandar Sehra and Boshehra, has left more than 70 people injured, with both sides using heavy and automatic weapons to inflict maximum casualties, as per Dawn.

The Kurram conflict has created fear in the area as well as a shortage of essential goods, including edibles, due to road blockades.

On Tuesday, the clashes continued in Pewar, Gido, Bali­shkhel, Khar Killay, Sadda, Para Chamkani, Muqbal, and Kunj Alizai areas.

Parachinar District Headquarters Hospital’s Dr Qaiser Abbas told Dawn that Tuesday’s clashes left two people dead and 25 injured. He said that the injured were shifted to the DHQ Parachinar and THQ Sadda. Three of the critical injured were shifted to Peshawar, as per Dawn.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi said that he was personally involved in negotiations to achieve a ceasefire, Dawn reported.

Sajid Hussain Turi said Kohat Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shah and other police officials have arrived at Parachinar. He further said, "We will soon restore peace in the area and armed forces will be posted in the war zones." He called on the provincial and federal governments to take measures to stop the clashes, as per the news report.

The minister said, "Due to repeated violation of the ceasefire agreements, the situation has not yet been brought under control." He called for the need to take action against those who were persistently violating the ceasefire agreements. (ANI)

