Islamabad, Dec 5 (PTI) Pakistan military's top generals on Thursday voiced concern about the spread of "propaganda and disinformation" targeting the armed forces and urged the government to enforce strict laws to curb the hate speech and polarisation being spread under the guise of free speech.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military, the demand was made during the 84th Formation Commanders' Conference chaired by Army Chief General Asim Munir at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The participants were briefed on the prevailing security environment, both external and internal while they reviewed the army's operational readiness to address evolving traditional and non-traditional threats, the statement added.

"Forum emphasised that it is imperative that the Government should promulgate and implement stringent laws and regulations to check unfettered and unethical use of freedom of expression to spew venom, lies and sow the seeds of polarization," it said. “Those spreading fake news for vested political and financial interests need to be identified and brought to justice.”

The meeting also “noted with concern the malicious propaganda done in the aftermath of the lawful deployment of the Army in the capital to secure key government buildings and provide a safe and secure environment for the valued visiting delegations".

"This pre-planned coordinated and premeditated propaganda reflects the continuity of a sinister design by certain political elements as an attempt to drive a wedge between the public and Armed Forces and institutions of Pakistan. This futile attempt, fuelled and abetted by external players, will never be successful," it read.

The meeting resolved that the army remains committed to serving the nation and public and guard against all external and internal threats without any bias and political affiliation, and any attempt to pitch innocent people against each other and use of violence as an instrument for vested gains can never be tolerated, the statement said.

The participants also conducted a comprehensive analysis of ongoing counterterrorism operations and resolved to continue neutralising terrorists and their facilitators. They noted with concern the unabated use of Afghan soil against Pakistan by terrorists, especially those belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

"Forum urged that it is in the interest of both neighbouring Islamic countries to rather focus on mutually beneficial engagements and IAG (Interim Afghan Govt) needs to take visible measures to prevent the use of its soil by the terrorists,” it stated.

The meeting also reiterated the resolve to continue supporting all socioeconomic and development efforts being undertaken in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan by the federal and provincial governments.

The forum also reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering political, diplomatic, and moral support for the Kashmiri people.

Gen Munir emphasised the importance of professionalism, operational readiness, and the army's unwavering dedication to ensuring Pakistan's security and stability, notwithstanding any odds and challenges.

