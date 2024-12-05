Leiden, December 5: European aircraft manufacturing company Airbus reportedly plans to lay off thousands of people to save costs. The Airbus layoffs will impact around 2,000 employees from the global workforce in different countries. The layoffs will reportedly mainly affect people from the defence and space divisions. This would likely reduce around 5% of the aerospace company's workforce.

According to various reports, the Airbus layoffs will be announced as the aircraft manufacturer struggles with "supply issues". The reports said that the aerospace company could not meet the constant demand because suppliers delayed the "vital parts" required to manufacture the plans. Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said the company had more demand than supply. IllFonic Layoffs: US-Based Game Developer Known for ‘Friday the 13th: The Game’ Announces Job Cuts to Re-Align With Refined Strategy.

Faury further added that it looked easier to manufacture planes than actually to do it. The Airbus CEO said that the company had thousands of suppliers, but due to a couple of them, the whole process slowed down. Previously, the company said that Airbus layoffs would affect 2,043 employees from its space system division, who were said to be spread across multiple countries.

According to the reports, the layoffs were set to affect 689 people from Germany, 477 from the UK, 540 from France, and 303 from Spain. The reports said that 1,128 jobs would be lost. Further, the report said that 618 more positions will be eliminated at Airbus headquarters and some more at other company operations.

This year, Boeing layoffs were also announced, affecting thousands of employees as the company suffered and struggled. In September, Airbus announced that it withdrew 1 billion euros from the Ministry of Defence and manufactured Airbus Helicopters. This reportedly shattered the hopes of those employees planning to get from the helicopter factory. Boeing Layoffs Begin: US-Based Aviation Giant Starts Issuing Notices to Employees As Par of Its Plan To Reduce 17,000 People, 10% of Workforce.

2020 Airbus layoffs were announced, affecting 15,000 employees and 1,700 from the UK to tackle the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The company could not take the flights and had to ground the planes, leading to a disastrous situation.

