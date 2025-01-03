Islamabad [Pakistan], January 3 (ANI): Military courts have granted pardon to 19 convicts involved in the May 9, 2023 riots, which erupted following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported quoting the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The convicts, exercising their legal rights, had filed pleas for mercy upon which the court decided to grant them pardon in accordance with the law, ISPR said in an official statement.

The convicts will be released from the jail after the completion of official formalities.

According to ARY News, ISPR clarified that the other mercy petitions will also be looked at and emphasised on convicts' right to appeal.

Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023 from the premises of the Islamabad High Court, where he was attending a hearing in a corruption case. Khan, who served as the Prime Minister of Pakistan from 2018 to 2022, was accused of receiving illegal gifts and assets from foreign countries.

Imran Khan's arrest sparked widespread protests in Pakistan, as his supporters and party workers took to the streets to demand his release.

The PTI protesters attacked and vandalized several civil and military installations, including the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the army in Rawalpindi, the Jinnah House in Lahore, the Mianwali airbase and others.

The protesters also burned vehicles, blocked roads, and clashed with the police and security forces.More than 5,000 people were arrested and charged under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and other laws for their involvement in the riots. The government also accused Khan of being the mastermind behind the attacks and said that it had evidence of his involvement, as per ARY News.

Last Week, the US expressed concerns over the recent conviction of 25 civilians by military courts for their participation in the nationwide riots, Dawn reported. The concerns arose after a military court sentenced 25 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activists last week to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years for their role in the May 9, 2023 riots.

While the PTI "denounced" the sentences, lawyers also raised concerns about the proceedings and the "unreasonably high conviction rate."

In a post on X on Tuesday, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "The United States is concerned by the sentencing of Pakistani civilians in a military tribunal and calls upon Pakistani authorities to respect the right to a fair trial and due process."

His post reflected a statement from the State Department issued on Wednesday, which expressed "serious concern" over the military court rulings.

The statement was released just hours after the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) voiced similar concerns. (ANI)

