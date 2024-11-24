Quetta [Pakistan], November 24 (ANI): Pakistan's Quetta railway station turned chaotic as over 1,000 passengers were stranded following a protest by railway employees, ARY News reported.

As per ARY News report, demonstrators blocked tracks, delaying key trains, including the Chaman Passenger, Jafar Express, and Bolan Mail, for up to four hours.

Also Read | Sex Scandal Rocks Norway: Gynaecologist Rapes 87 Women Over 20 Years, Films Act; 6,000 Hours Of Video Evidence Recovered.

The protest was sparked by the alleged demolition of employee housing boundaries on Zarghoon Road during a road expansion project.

Passengers who are already frustrated by limited transport options, expressed their struggles. A stranded passenger told ARY News, "Even trains aren't reliable now."

Also Read | Hezbollah-Israel War: Hezbollah Fires Over 180 Rockets, Other Projectiles Into Israel, Wounding at Least 7.

Railway unions accused project officials of unlawful actions and called for judicial intervention. After negotiations, the protest was paused for two days, allowing train services to resume.

On November 15, train services in Quetta were restored after suspension of four days following deadly blast, ARY News reported.

A devastating blast at Quetta Railway Station in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Saturday claimed at least 26 lives and injured 62 others, according to local authorities and hospital officials, Dawn reported.

It was decided in the meeting that decisive steps would be taken with full force to crush the terrorists and intelligence-based operations would be expanded to thwart the nefarious designs of anti-state elements, as per ARY News.

Addressing the meeting, Mohsin Naqvi said that the federal government would provide all possible support to the Balochistan government to deal with terrorism. He also announced to provide resources to Balochistan on a priority basis.

The United States strongly condemned the November 9 bombing at a railway station in Pakistan's Quetta.

Addressing the US State Department briefing on Thursday, Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel offered deepest condolences to the victims and their families.

"We strongly condemn the BLA Majeed Brigade's November 9th bombing at a railway station and we extend our deepest condolences to the victims and their families We have a shared interest in combating these kinds of threats with Pakistan We have a shared commitment to regional security," Patel said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)