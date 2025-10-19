Islamabad [Pakistan], October 19 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during a telephonic conversation with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, pointed the blame at Afghanistan for the recent cross-border escalations.

Sharif announced that Pakistan agreed for a ceasefire at the behest of Afghanistan and asked for tangible actions against terrorists, Pakistan Prime Minister's Office said on Sunday.

Also Read | Afghanistan and Pakistan Agree to Immediate Ceasefire, After Days of Deadly Conflict.

In a post on X, Pakistan PM's Office said, "The Prime Minister also apprised his Malaysian counterpart of the security situation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. He underscored that Pakistan seeks peace and stability in Afghanistan but continues to face cross-border terrorism emanating from Afghan soil. The Prime Minister emphasized that the Afghan authorities must take effective measures to take immediate and effective steps to dismantle terrorist networks operating from Afghan soil that continue to orchestrate attacks inside Pakistan," the statement read.

"He reaffirmed that Pakistan had agreed to a temporary ceasefire at the request of the Afghan authorities to facilitate dialogue in Doha, and stressed the importance of tangible action against all terrorist entities, including Fitna-al-Khwarij, Fitna-al-Hindustan, TTP, and BLA, to restore peace and stability along the border," as per the statement.

Also Read | US Protest: Nationwide 'No Kings' Protests Target Donald Trump Administration's Policies Amid Government Shutdown.

Both leaders agreed to remain in touch."

Earlier in the day, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced a ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

https://x.com/MofaQatar_EN/status/1979676113837363330

Afghanistan's Prime Minister, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, on Saturday (local time), blamed Pakistan for the recent escalation of border clashes, stating that Islamabad "initiated" the conflict by violating Afghan territory.

The remarks were made during a telephone conversation with the Afghan PM's Malaysian counterpart, Dato' Mohammad Anwar Ibrahim, according to government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

In a series of posts on X, Mujahid said the Afghan Prime Minister reaffirmed that Kabul does not seek conflict but was forced to respond after alleged Pakistani aggression.

The Doha meeting follows a deadly ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Friday in Afghanistan's southeastern Paktika province. According to Tolo News, the airstrikes hit residential areas in the Argun and Barmal districts, causing significant civilian casualties. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)