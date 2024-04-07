Karachi [Pakistan], April 7 (ANI): In a recent operation, the Counter Terrorism Department's intelligence wing thwarted an arms smuggling attempt by a policeman, who concealed the arms in a school bag in Karachi, as reported by ARY News on Sunday.

The head of CTD, Raja Umar Khattab, disclosed that during the raid, they apprehended an in-service constable from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police force. Khattab stated, "Weapons recovered from the school bag carried by accused Azharuddin."

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: IDF Withdraws All Ground Troops From Southern Gaza Strip After Four-Months of Fighting.

Khattab further revealed, "Arrested suspect has been affiliated with an inter-provincial arm smuggling gang." He continued, "This gang used to supply online arms."

"The accused works for KP bus stand's munshi Danial," an official elaborated, adding, "Danial has been key operative of arms dealer 'Qadeer, Saddam, Nadeem and Sons'," according to ARY News.

Also Read | Mark Zuckerberg Overtakes Elon Musk and Becomes 'World's Third-Richest Person' for First Time Since 2020: Report.

Regarding the recovered evidence, Khattab mentioned, "We also found the official identification card of the KPK Police on the arrested individual, Azharuddin."

"Three arms dealers of KP have sent heavy weapons to Karachi till now," official said. "CTD has arrested two members of the gang earlier," he said.

"Mostly retired or terminated FC officials have been involved in the arms smuggling," CTD officer said.

"Customers book their orders online and Danial Munshi facilitate the delivery," he said. "He pays travel fare and per pistol payment", CTD officer added, ARY News reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)