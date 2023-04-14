Islamabad, Apr 14 (PTI) Pakistan's Supreme Court on Friday directed the central bank to provide Rs 21 billion for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces after the government failed to provide funds for the polls.

The apex court on April 4 ordered the federal government to provide Rs 21 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by Monday to enable it to organise polls in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Also Read | Baisakhi 2023 Wishes: Australian PM Anthony Albanese Extends Greetings to Sikh Community on Vaisakhi.

Instead, the coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, introduced a bill titled “Charged Sum for General Election (Provincial Assemblies of Punjab & Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) Bill 2023” in Parliament on Monday to authorise the release of the required funds for the ECP to hold elections.

The bill, sent to the House Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue for discussions by the National Assembly Speaker, was rejected on Thursday.

Also Read | Myanmar: Drone Attack Kills Eight Children, Injures 31 in Sagaing Region.

The apex court took up the case of failure of the government to arrange necessary funds despite the court verdict of April 4 to provide money to the Election Commission of Pakistan by April 10.

A three-member panel led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case where State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Deputy Governor Sima Kamil and other officials including Attorney General Mansoor Awan were present.

After the hearing, the chief justice ordered the SBP to release Rs21 billion and send an “appropriate communication” to this effect to the finance ministry by April 17.

The court had already ordered elections in Punjab on May 14 but the ECP had been hamstrung due to the non-availability of money to carry out the exercise.

The government has been using the pretext of a deteriorating economic situation to avoid the release of funds.

However, the top court is adamant that elections are held on time.

Separately, the court is also hearing petitions on the failure of the federal government to implement the order to provide Rs21 billion by April 10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)