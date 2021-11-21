Karachi [Pakistan], November 21 (ANI): At least 100 makeshift huts were gutted by a fire that broke out in a town near Karachi's Teen Hatti area.

The incident took place on Saturday. Three fire brigades were deployed to douse the fire initially. Later, seven additional fire engines were called in, Geo News reported.

Chief Fire Officer Mubeen Ahmed said a considerable number of shanties had caught fire as they were made out of cloth -- making it easy for the fire to spread.

The victims told Geo News that this was the second time that a fire blazed through the town, destroying not only their homes but their business equipment as well.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

