Islamabad [Pakistan], November 11 (ANI): At least 12 people were killed in an explosion at the district and sessions court in Islamabad's G-11 area on Tuesday, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, the death toll was confirmed by a senior Islamabad police official. The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway.

Videos circulating on social media showed flames and thick plumes of smoke rising from the wreckage of a charred vehicle behind a security barrier following the blast, as reported by Dawn.

As per DawnNewsTV, the sound of the explosion was heard as far as six kilometres away. Security forces have cordoned off the area as rescue and investigation teams arrived at the scene.

Authorities are yet to release details about the nature of the explosion or possible suspects behind the attack, Dawn reported.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

