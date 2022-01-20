Islamabad [Pakistan], January 20 (ANI): Fifteen officials have been removed from their positions in line with recommendations of the inquiry committee probing the Murre snowfall tragedy, local media has reported.

According to Pakistan Today, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that 15 officials had been removed from their positions.

At least 23 people had lost their lives after their cars were stranded in a snowstorm in the resort town of Murree earlier this month.

Addressing a press conference, Buzdar said the officials who had been removed from their positions included Rawalpindi commissioner.

Citing sources, Geo News reported that a probe committee report shows that administrative negligence led to the recent Murre tragedy in Pakistan.

The probe committee consisting of five members, which was formed by the government to inquire into the tragedy, has completed its investigation on January 16 and has revealed that the incident occurred due to administrative negligence.

On the day of the incident, several snowploughs were parked at the same place which led to road blockages, the report found. The administrative staff was absent from duty, while a blizzard warning from the meteorological department was blatantly neglected, the probe committee has analysed.

23 people had died on January 8 due to carbon monoxide poisoning while being stuck in their cars as thousands of tourist vehicles ended up being stranded in Murree due to heavy snowfall, reported Geo News. (ANI)

