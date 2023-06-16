Karachi [Pakistan], June 16 (ANI): Two suspects were shot dead in an alleged police encounter in Karachi's North Nazimabad, ARY News reported.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

Also Read | Tornado in Texas Photos and Videos: Devastating Scenes After Tornado Rips Through Perryton; One Dead, Several Injured.

As per details, the dacoits were fleeing after looting a man near Abdullah college North Nazimabad but police killed both of them in the encounter.

The police officials said that a citizen was also injured during the encounter. He was shot in the leg but he is safe now.

Also Read | World’s Most Expensive Cities for Renting: Mumbai Has Highest Rent for 1-Bedroom Apartment in India, New York Tops Global List; Check Where Islamabad, London and Other Metros Stand.

A Karachi citizen was earlier murdered by muggers for resisting robbery in Korangi's Kallu Chowk on Wednesday.

Police told the media that six dacoits surrounded a citizen in Korangi's Kallu Chowk. The citizen tried to resist the muggers who later opened fire at him.

The police officials said that the citizen namely Azhar Hussain received one bullet in his chest and others in his legs, as per ARY News.

Following the incident, 15 officials immediately rushed to the scene. In the exchange of fire, two alleged dacoits were arrested in wounded condition and others managed to flee from the scene.

In April, Karachi citizens apprehended two suspected street criminals near the Ayesha Manzil roundabout.

The suspects were allegedly attempting to rob a civilian at an ATM booth in the locality of Ayesha Manzil when they were caught by the locals, as per ARY News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)