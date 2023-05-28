Islamabad [Pakistan], May 28 (ANI): At least 22 security personnel were wounded after a suicide bomber on a motorbike targeted a convoy in the Chehkan area of Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan, Dawn reported.

Official sources have revealed that the blast was a "suicide attack in which an unknown suicide bomber riding on a motorbike blew himself up on the convoy of security forces." The official sources further said that at least 22 security personnel were injured in the attack, as per the Dawn report. However, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) have not issued a statement.

According to official sources, the convoy was heading to the Minza area in the South Waziristan district when it was attacked. After the suicide attack, the area was cordoned off, according to Dawn.

The official said that the injured personnel were taken to the Combined Military Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan for treatment, as per the Dawn report. According to the official, two of the injured personnel are "reported to be in critical condition."

The security personnel who were injured in the attack included Hawaldar Tanvir, Hawaldar Zulfiqar, Lance Naik Mustafa, Sepoy Hanif, Sepoy Nawaz, Naik Liaquat, Lance Naik Faraz, Naik Shahid, Sepoy Sikandar, Mir Jafer, Ameer Asghar, Naik Azhar, Naik Musa, Sepoy Fida Hussain, Sepoy Sahib Kamal, Sepoy Kamran, Sepoy Tanzeem, Sepoy Arif, Basit Ali, Saleem, Barber Waseem and driver Sepoy Muneeb.

The police sources have revealed that the convoy was targeted near the Wana petrol pump, as per the Dawn report. According to sources, the suicide bomber passed through the convoy and detonated himself in front of the fourth vehicle of the convoy of security forces.

The police sources said that it is "likely" that the suicide bomber was waiting for the convoy at the petrol pump, which is approximately 400 metres away from the site of the attack. After the attack, a contingent of police and security forces reached at the spot and started a joint search operation in the area.

Meanwhile, two police personnel were killed in an alleged grenade blast inside the police training centre in the Shah Kas area of Jamrud tehsil of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday night, Dawn reported.

Khyber District police officer Salim Abbas Kulachi said that a hand grenade went off after falling from the hands of a policeman when DSP Nawaz Khan was inspecting the security bunkers of the training centre at midnight, Dawn reported.

Salim Abbas Kulachi said that two policemen identified as Shah Mehmood and Nur Islam lost their lives on the spot. He further said that DSP Nawaz and ASI Barkat were injured, Dawn reported. The injured police officials were taken to Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar.

Contrary to the police officer's statement, insiders have said some unknown miscreants hurled a grenade at a police watchtower from outside the training centre, which resulted in casualties and injuries, as per the Dawn report. However, police officials refused to confirm the attack. (ANI)

