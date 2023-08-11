Islamabad [Pakistan], August 11 (ANI): Three children were killed and two others were injured in a firing incident in North Waziristan, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

The police spokesperson said that the incident took place in Spinwam tehsil where three children aged between 8-14 years were killed when the groom opened fire in his wedding ceremony.

Also Read | Imran Khan Meets Wife Bushra Bibi at Attock Prison for First Time After His Arrest in Toshakhana Case.

Spinwam SHO said that the groom was not mentally stable. According to the Spinwam SHO, police are carrying out a raid to arrest the suspect, according to ARY News report.

Earlier, three people, including a 10-year-old girl, were killed and several others were injured in firing in Anwarabad's Ghotki.

Also Read | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Holds Consultations With Opposition Leader Raja Riaz To Appoint Interim Premier.

The firing took place in Anwarabad in the Sundrani tribe’s fight over two shops. The dead bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families and police have taken control of the area.

In a separate incident, three people were shot dead in the Kohat region of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported. The armed men of the rival group opened fire at the family in the Mirozai area of Kohat.

Three people, including a woman, were killed while two others were injured due to the firing. The injured people and the bodies of the deceased were taken to the hospital.

Earlier in July, two people were killed in a car firing incident in Lahore's Mughalpura area, ARY News reported. Police said that the car firing incident took place in Lahore’s Mughalpura area in which two people were killed.

The victims were identified as Imran and Guddu. According to police, the slain people were having a property dispute with their brother-in-law, ARY News reported.

Police said that the slain person's brother-in-law along with his accomplice opened fire at the vehicle and fled from the spot, the report said. Police had initiated a thorough probe into the firing incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)